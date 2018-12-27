Yap was diagnosed with brain cancer in October. Her children says she died peacefully in her sleep on the morning of December 25.

MANILA, Philippines – Former Pasay congresswoman Lorna Verano Yap has passed away on Tuesday, December 25.

Her children Issandra and Chiro Yap announced her death through a post on their mother's Facebook account. Yap had suffered from brain cancer.

"They say that on Easter Sunday and Christmas Day, heaven opens its doors and embraces those who pass away… early this morning, at around 6 am, our Mama, joined Our Creator," Issandra and Chiro said on Tuesday.

"We, her children, are so blessed to celebrate her life, even in death. She died peacefully in her sleep and was relieved of all suffering, pain and discomfort," they added.

Yap's wake is being held from Tuesday until Friday night, December 28, at Chapels 3 and 4 of the Heritage Park. Her interment will be on Saturday, December 29.

Yap was diagnosed with brain cancer in October. In a separate Facebook post on their mother's timeline last December 3, Issandra and Chiro said the cancer "progressed quickly" in a span of two months and "doctors have reason to believe that her cancer may have reached Grade III-IV."

The late congresswoman had been hospitalized twice in November alone after suffering from convulsive and epileptic seizures and pneumonia. Issandra and Chiro did not allow Yap's friends to visit her at home in her last days, as her condition was "already terminal" by then.

Yap's children thanked everyone who had prayed for their mother during her ordeal.

"Thank you to all of you who have prayed for her, for us… thought of her and showed us so much love and support," Issandra and Chiro said.

Yap represented the lone district of Pasay City at the House of Representatives from 1987 to 1992. – Rappler.com