Bookmark and refresh this page for a list of areas where sea travel has been suspended for Thursday, December 27, due to Tropical Depression Usman

Published 11:18 AM, December 27, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Here is a list of areas where sea travel has been suspended on Thursday, December 27, due to Tropical Depression Usman.

On Thursday morning, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) posted on Twitter about the suspension of the following:

All sea travels from Surigao City, Surigao del Norte

Trips of all types of vessel/watercrafts plying the routes to and from the following areas:

Luzon : Sorsogon, Masbate, Ticao Island

Visayas : Northern Samar, Samar, Biliran, Leyte, Southern Leyte, Northern Cebu, Camotes Island

Mindanao: Dinagat Island

The DOTr said Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board Chairman Martin Delgra also directed bus operators to temporarily suspend their bus operations with Roll-on Roll-off (RO-RO) trips crossing areas under Signal No. 1.

ADVISORY: LTFRB Chairman Martin Delgra also issued directive for bus operators to temporarily suspend their bus operations with RoRo trips crossing the areas covered under signal number 1.#DOTrPH — DOTrPH (@DOTrPH) December 27, 2018

According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), Usman could make landfall in Eastern Samar on Friday, December 28.

It may then cross the northern parts of Leyte, Cebu, and Panay Island, then the Sulu Sea, Palawan, and West Philippine Sea, before leaving the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Monday, December 31. – Rappler.com