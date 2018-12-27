President Rodrigo Duterte warns candidates not to resort to 'political terrorism' as the 2019 elections approaches

Published 12:51 PM, December 27, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) to file charges against the Iloilo mayor and congressman who allegedly mauled a cop on Wednesday, December 26.

This was Duterte’s response when asked by a reporter in Daraga, Albay for his comment after Iloilo 1st District Representative Oscar "Richard" Garin Jr and his father, Guimbal town, Iloilo Mayor Oscar Garin assaulted a policeman in their province.

“So again, you could file charges. I will ask General [Eduardo] Año to take a look bakit nagkaganun, investigate… I’m not urging him. I’m ordering him to file a case against the two,” said Duterte, who was in Daraga to visit the wake of slain AKO Bicol Representative Rodel Batocabe.

A police spot report said the Garins summoned Guimbal cop Police Officer III Federico Macaya at around 3:20 am on Wednesday, then allegedly proceeded to disarm, cuff, and hold the cop at gunpoint.

The report, however, did not give the reason why the Garins called Macaya, or where the incident happened.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) is already set to file a grave coercion complaint against the congressmen and a grave threat charge against the mayor.

The PNP has since recalled the Garins’ police escorts and were also set to ask the National Police Commission to strip Mayor Garin of his police powers.

On Wednesday, Duterte reiterated his warning against candidates not to resort to “political terrorism” as the 2019 elections neared.

“Sabi ko, ako mismo, sinabi ko ‘yan early on na huwag ninyong gawain ‘yong… political terrorism. Hindi maganda. Tsaka wala ng demokrasya papatayin mo. If there is no democracy, ikaw rin mag-umpisa. So the people would have every right to remove you so that democracy can survive,” said Duterte.

(I have said early on that they should not resort to… political terrorism. It’s not good. If you kill your opponent, there would be no democracy. If there is no democracy, you would have started your own downfall. So the people would have every right to remove you so that democracy can survive.)

“As I have been telling everybody, do not ever, ever think that you monopolize evil in this country. Huwag ka talagang maniwala na ikaw ang sikat na ikaw ang marunong (Don’t ever believe you are the most popular and the wisest),” he added. – Rappler.com