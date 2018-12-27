Phivolcs says people should not be allowed to enter Mayon's 6-kilometer radius Permanent Danger Zone and the 7-kilometer radius Extended Danger Zone

Published 11:49 AM, December 27, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Mayon Volcano on Thursday, December 27, spewed ash as it remained at a moderate level of unrest.

In an 8 am advisory on Thursday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said that the volcano emitted white steam-laden plumes that drifted southwest and west-southwest after.

Alert Level 2 is still raised over Mayon Volcano, which means it is at a moderate level of unrest. Phivolcs said that a fair crater glow from the summit could be observed at night.

Phivolcs warned that sudden explosions, lava collapses, and pyroclastic density currents and ashfall can still occur and threaten areas in the upper and middle slopes of the volcano.

Phivolcs also recommended for people not to be allowed to enter the 6-kilometer radius Permanent Danger Zone and the 7-kilometer radius Extended Danger Zone stretching from Anoling, Camalig to Sta. Misericordia, Sto. Domingo.

Civil aviation authorities were also warned against flying close to Mayon's summit.

In January, Mayon Volcano was placed under Alert Level 4 as it spewed giant columns of ash for a few weeks. – with a report from Rhaydz Barcia/Rappler.com