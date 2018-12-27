President Rodrigo Duterte offers his condolences to the family of SPO1 Orlando Diaz, the slain security escort of the late AKO Bicol Representative Rodel Batocabe

Published 1:34 PM, December 27, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte said the government will provide free housing and education for the children and wife of the slain police escort of the late AKO Bicol Representative Rodel Batocabe.

Duterte made the announcement as he offered his condolences to the family of Senior Police Officer 1 Orlando Diaz on Wednesday, December 26, the same day the President visited Batocabe’s wake in Daraga, Albay.

“So we will take care of the education of the children and kung walang bahay nagre-renta, we’ll build the house for [you]… I will spend all the money at my control na mabigyan sila ng bahay. Automatic 'yan ngayon, police or military,” said the President in a press conference.

(So we will take care of the education of the children. And if they are just renting their home, we'll build the house for you... I will spend all the money at my control to give you a house. That's automatic now for the police and the military.)

On December 22, Batocabe was shot 4 times at the back by unidentified gunmen in broad daylight as he was waiting to be fetched by his driver from a gift-giving ceremony for senior citizens.

Diaz was killed by same the gunmen in the incident. (READ: Widow remembers slain security aide as husband, father, police officer)

Malacañang already vowed to investigate the deaths of Diaz and Batocabe, the first congressman to be killed under the Duterte administration

The Philippine National Police is leading the probe through a special investigation task group.

Batocabe’s family and colleagues believe local politics may have been the motive behind the killing. Police are also looking into the possible involvement of the New People's Army, although the rebels already denied they had anything to do with it

The President himself added P20 million to the bounty for Batocabe’s killers, bringing the total reward money to P50 million. – Rappler.com