The Homeland Security of the US says experts determined that the NAIA does not maintain or carry out 'effective security' that meets the standards of the International Civil Aviation Organization

Published 2:38 PM, December 27, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has directed all airlines issuing tickets for travel between the US and Manila to alert passengers "in writing" that security measures at the Philippines' Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) are inadequate.

In a statement Wednesday, December 26, the DHS said assessments done by security experts from the Transport Security Administration (TSA) determined that the NAIA "does not maintain and carry out effective security consistent with the security standards established by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO)."

The DHS’ statement comes after Philippine Ambassador to the US Jose Manuel "Babe" Romualdez wrote in a Philippine Star column on Sunday, December 23, that the DHS will send a notice about "security issues" at NAIA after a 90-day assessment done by the TSA. (READ: U.S. says NAIA security measures inadequate – envoy)

Aside from ordering all airlines to issue written alerts to passengers, the DHS also said the security advisory on NAIA should be “displayed prominently” in all US airports that provide regular flight service to Manila. The security warning should also be published in the US Federal Register, which documents all government agency’s rules, among others.

The DHS said the US Department of State, Department of Transportation, and TSA officials have been working with counterparts in the Philippine government to improve security measures at NAIA.

“TSA will continue to work with the Philippines and assist its aviation authorities with correcting the security deficiencies at the airport. In addition, TSA will continue to assess security measures at the airport and take appropriate actions as warranted,” they said.

Responding to this, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) earlier said it was already in the process of purchasing X-ray machines, walk-through metal detectors, and alarm systems.

The equipment are expected to be installed by the 2nd quarter of 2019, as “the items are not off-the-shelf and will require lead time for manufacturing and delivery,” the DOTr said.

The DOTr assured that authorities were "giving utmost priority and attention to the implementation of strict security measures" at NAIA. – Rappler.com