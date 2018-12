The transportation department is giving out free rides to commemorate Jose Rizal's heroism on his 122nd death anniversary

Published 4:17 PM, December 27, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Heads up, there will be free Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT3) rides on Sunday, December 30!

The Department of Transportation on Thursday, December 27 announced that it will be giving out free rides in commemoration of Jose Rizal's heroism, on his 122nd death anniversary on Sunday.

The free rides can be availed from 7 am to 9 am and 5 pm to 7 pm on Sunday. – Rappler.com