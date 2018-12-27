The provincial police says those killed fought back and resisted arrest

NEGROS ORIENTAL, Philippines -- At least 5 people died in the ongoing simultaneous police operations here that started at the stroke of midnight of Thursday, December 27.

Senior Superintendent Raul Tacaca, director of Negros Oriental Police Provincial Office, confirmed this to Rappler, saying that the said slain suspects fought back at the arresting law enforcers.

Initial police reports said that 3 were killed in Guihulngan City and one in Sta. Catalina. Police were still verifying details of the 5th slain suspect.

Tacaca said the operations were against lawless elements. This means the police and the military helping in the operations were enforcing arrest warrants for illegal possession of firearms, drugs, and gambling.

He could not confirm if the killed suspects were rebels.

Tacaca added that the operations also yielded arrests and recovered illegal drugs.

He said the police recovered 350 grams of suspected shabu (methamphetamine hydrochloride) worth more than P2 million in Negros Oriental’s capital city, Dumaguete.

No further details were available as the police operations were ongoing. – Rappler.com