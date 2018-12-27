Published 7:04 PM, December 27, 2018
Updated 7:08 PM, December 27, 2018
PREPS. Party cadres prepare the backdrop for the golden anniversary press conference. All photos by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
QUEZON, Philippines – It was supposed to be a grand celebration complete with all the bells and whistles, but after President Rodrigo Duterte’s tirades against them last week and without the traditional Christmas ceasefire, they opted for a simple gathering.
About a hundred members of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) and New People's Army gathered on a muddy clearing in the lower Sierra Madre mountains after Christmas Day to celebrate the 50th year founding of the CPP.
The celebration was the usual parade, press conference and cultural presentation. However, absent were supporters and family members who usually joined them for the occasion. Officials cited threats of military operations as the reason why they have decided not to make the celebration public.
The whole afternoon was an intimate gathering of cadres of the Melito Glor Command. A time to display their newly printed commemorative chinos and Mao caps, sing new revolutionary songs as anthem of the anniversary and to reaffirm their commitment to the Party.
MUDDY TRAIL. Fighters of the NPA's Melito Glor Command march from their bases to celebrate the Party's founding.
GOLDEN YEAR. The CPP's commemorative logo.
'CONCEALER'. A rebel gets a face paint to hide his identity from the media.
WAITING. NPA fighters rest before the start of the celebration.
FINAL TOUCHES. An artist applies ink on the NPA flag.
FEAST. A cadre prepares meals of fish and vegetables for the participants.
ATTENTION. NPA fighters form for the parade.
SALUTE. Communists rebels sing the Internationale to start the festivities.
PRESS CONFERENCE. Southern Tagalog NPA spokesperson Diego Padilla (right) raises his fist after announcing the Party's statement.
COMMUNITY SINGING. NPA rebels introduce two new revolutionary anthem for the anniversary during a cultural presentation.
AT EASE. Rebels gamely pose for the camera to show their commemorative caps and chinos.
STILL RELEVANT. Despite government claims that their numbers are dwindling the CPP maintained that they are stronger than ever.
–Rappler.com