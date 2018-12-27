At least 13 injured inmates are taken to the Antipolo District Hospital. Nine of them have already been returned to the jail.

Published 12:34 AM, December 28, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – A fire struck the Antipolo City Jail in Barangay San Jose on Thursday night, December 27.

The fire started at around 8 pm, according to the Bureau of Fire Protection. It reached the second alarm before firefighters were able to put it out around 9 pm, reported ABS-CBN News.

The inmates inside the jail were evacuated as the fire was being extinguished, said a dzMM report. Authorities are doing a headcount of the inmates.

At least 13 injured inmates have been brought to the Antipolo District Hospital, but 9 of them have already been returned to the jail, dZMM reported close to midnight.

An inmate interviewed by dZMM said that the fire started from inside a jail cell. – Michael Bueza/Rappler.com