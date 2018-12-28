Malacañang says Philippine authorities will consider the recommendations of the US Department of Homeland Security, which issued a travel advisory on inadequate aviation security at the NAIA

Published 11:27 AM, December 28, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Malacañang on Friday, December 28, assured the public that the Philippine government is prioritizing the implementation of strict security measures at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo made the statement a couple of days after the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued an advisory to US citizens on inadequate aviation security measures at the NAIA.

Panelo also said the government is looking into the DHS recommendations on how security measures at NAIA can be improved. (READ: U.S. airlines ordered to alert passengers of inadequate security at NAIA)

“We assure everyone that the Philippine government, through the Department of Transportation, the Manila International Airport Authority, and the Office for Transportation Security, is prioritizing the implementation of strict security measures at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport,” said Panelo.

The DHS said on Wednesday, December 26, that the NAIA “does not maintain and carry out effective security consistent with the security standards established by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).”

The DHS recommendations include the procurement of more X-ray machines, walk-through metal detectors, and alarm systems for NAIA. Panelo said the Philippines can install such equipment by the second quarter of 2019.

NAIA officials, however, assured the public there was “no cause for alarm” despite the DHS advisory. – Rappler.com