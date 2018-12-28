Tacloban City Mayor Cristina Gonzales-Romualdez has also suspended work in government offices in the city over Tropical Depression Usman

Published 6:42 PM, December 28, 2018

TACLOBAN CITY, Philippines – The city government here has prepared evacuation centers for families to be displaced by Tropical Depression Usman which was expected to make landfall in Eastern Samar on Friday night, December 28.

City officials said there were a total of 71 evacuation sites ready to accept evacuees.

The Tacloban City government suspended work in all government offices in the city on Friday, due to Usman.

Tacloban City Mayor Cristina Gonzales-Romualdez cited the forecast of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) that Usman may intensify into a tropical storm after it makes landfall in Eastern Samar.

Signal No. 1 is raised in 27 areas, including Leyte.



Usman is expected to make landfall in Eastern Samar on Friday evening. After hitting land, it will cross Leyte, Panay Island, Sulu Sea, Palawan, and the West Philippine Sea. – Rappler.com

