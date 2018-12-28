The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines has alerted the media on the attack on radio announcer Gabriel 'Kumander Aguila' Alburo in La Libertad town, Negros Oriental

Published 12:42 PM, December 28, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Motorcycle-riding gunmen killed a radio announcer in La Libertad town in Negros Oriental early Friday morning, December 28.

The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines (NUJP) alerted the media on the attack on radio announcer Gabriel "Kumander Aguila" Alburo.

Alburo, 50, was on a motorcycle ride home to Guihulngan City when he was shot by two men on another motorcycle on the national highway in Barangay North Poblacion around 3:05 am, the NUJP said.

The media watchdog said Alburo is the second media practitioner to be killed in Negros Oriental this year after Edmund Sestoso in Dumaguete on April 30.

It added that according to the slain radio announcer’s colleagues, Alburo recently resumed broadcasting over 94.5 dyJL FM, a community station in Guihulgan.

He was also running as an independent candidate for councilor in Guihulngan.

Police are still looking into the motive for the killing.

“If proven to be work-related, his death brings to 13 the number of journalists killed since President Rodrigo Duterte assumed office in mid-2016 and 186 since 1986,” the NUJP said. – Rappler.com