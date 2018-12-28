Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana still warns residents living along the forecast path of tropical depression path to be wary of landslides and floods

Published 1:46 PM, December 28, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said the government is ready to monitor and respond to cases of emergency as Tropical Depression Usman is set to make landfall on Friday evening, December 28.

Lorenzana, who chairs the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), said in a press conference in Malacañang that the government agencies concerned have been preparing for Usman since a week ago.

“Yung mga NDRRMC local [offices], nag-prepare na 'yan. Everything is prepared. May supplies. Mga responders, our military, and police are prepared for that,” said Lorenzana.

(The local NDRRMC offices have prepared already. Everything is prepared. There are supplies. Our responders, military, and police are prepared for that.)

The defense chief, however, still warned the public against possible landslides and flooding due to Usman. (READ: Tropical Depression Usman set to bring heavy rain)

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration’s 11 am weather bulletin said Usman is already 230 kilometers east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar and is moving west northwest at 10 kilometers per hour. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Usman is expected to make landfall in Eastern Samar on Friday evening. It will then cross Leyte, Panay Island, Sulu Sea, Palawan, and the West Philippine Sea.

Signal No. 1 is raised in 11 areas. – Rappler.com