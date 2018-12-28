The Philippine Coast Guard says 1,772 rolling cargoes, 120 vessels, and 21 motorized boats are also stranded in ports across the country

Published 4:44 PM, December 28, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Over 20,000 passengers have been stranded in ports nationwide as of noontime Friday, December 28, due to Tropical Depression Usman.

The Philippine Coast Guard said a total of 20,357 passengers, 1,772 rolling cargoes, 120 vessels, and 21 motorized boats were stranded in different ports across the country after authorities kept vessels from sailing because of bad weather.

The PCG ordered all its units to ensure the strict implementation of HPCG Memorandum Circular Number 02-13 or Guidelines on Movement of Vessels during Heavy Weather.

Here is the breakdown of stranded passengers and vessels per area:

National Capital Region-Central Luzon: 665 passengers and 4 vessels

Central Visayas: 2,074 passengers, 102 rolling cargoes, 28 vessels, and 4 motorbanca

Southern Tagalog: 3,479 passengers, 269 rolling cargoes, 7 vessels, and 2 motorbanca

Western Visayas: 913 passengers, 91 rolling cargoes, 11 vessels, and 3 motorbanca

Bicol: 7,793 passengers, 514 rolling cargoes, 25 vessels, and 4 motorbanca

Eastern Visayas: 4,511 passengers, 554 rolling cargoes, 15 vessels, and 8 motorbanca

Northern Mindanao: 118 passengers, and 14 rolling cargoes

Southern Visayas: 804 passengers, 228 rolling cargoes, and 30 vessels

– Rappler.com