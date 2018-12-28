The Pasay court does not believe in the credibility of the whistleblower, former Maguindanao provincial administrator Norie Unas

Published 5:01 PM, December 28, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Pasay City Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 112 has cleared Speaker Gloria Macapagal Arroyo of electoral sabotage, a case that stemmed from the alleged rigging of the 2007 senatorial elections.

“For failure of the prosecution to prove the guilt of accused Arroyo beyond reasonable doubt and moral certainty despite ample opportunity and even without evidence in favor of said accused, the demurrer to evidence is granted and the charge of electoral sabotage against accused Arroyo is hereby ordered dismissed,” Judge Jesus Mupas said in an order dated December 17.

Mupas granted Arroyo’s Demurrer to Evidence, which means that the former president never presented evidence in trial.

The 6-page decision dismissed the credibility of the whistle blower, former Maguindanao provincial administrator Norie Unas, who said that he heard Arroyo say “Dapat 12-0 sa Maguindanao, kahit ayusin o palitan pa ang resulta (It should be 12-0 in maguindanao, even if you have to fix or change the results).”

The court said none of the other 12 prosecution witnesses “was able to establish any element of conspiracy with respect to accused Arroyo.”

The court will return to Arroyo her previous bail of P1 million. – Rappler.com