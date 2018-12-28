The victim, Marlon Luancing, is the incumbent barangay chairman of Barangay Antipolo del Sur

Published 10:55 PM, December 28, 2018

LIPA CITY, Philippines – The president of the Association of Barangay Captains (ABC) of Lipa City in Batangas was killed Friday evening, December 28.

An initial report from police authorities revealed the victim as Marlon Luancing, incumbent barangay chairman of Barangay Antipolo del Sur.

Luancing was shot around 8:00 pm at the Lipa Games and Amusement Complex in Barangay Balintawak, Lipa City. He sustained gunshot wounds and was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival by the attending doctor.

Authorities have not yet determined the number of suspects or the persons responsible for the crime as of posting.

Luancing served as barangay chairman for several terms and also ran for Vice Mayor in 2013 but lost. His daughter, Beverly, recently filed her candidacy for city councilor and his nephew, an incumbent city councilor, is vying for the position of Vice Mayor in next year's elections. – Rappler.com