Heavy rains trigger flooding in areas along the path of Usman

Published 8:49 AM, December 29, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Heavy rains brought by Tropical Depression Usman triggered flooding in parts of the country on Saturday morning, December 29.

The Philippine Information Agency (PIA) in Sorsogon posted on its Facebook page raging floodwaters along a street in Barangay Rizal, Sorsogon City, hours before Usman made landfall in Eastern Samar.

The video, taken during the first few hours of Saturday, was sourced from Ramil Marianito of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office.

Usman had weakened into a low pressure area but the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) warned that the LPA will still trigger moderate to heavy rain in Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, and Aurora, while light to heavy rain will persist in Metro Manila, the rest of Central Luzon, and the Visayas.– Rappler.com