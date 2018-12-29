Legazpi Mayor Noel Rosal says 13 people lived in the house struck by the landslide but the 10 others survived

December 29, 2018

LEGAZPI CITY, Philippines – Three people were killed when their house was hit by a landslide in this city early Saturday morning, December 29.

City officials identified the victims as Marco Alegre, 3; Mia Loreto, 20; and Mauro Alegre, 26.

Legazpi Mayor Noel Rosal said there were 13 family members who lived in the house but the 10 others survived the landslide with slight injuries. The house is located in Barangay Francisco, 25 kilometers from the city proper.

Continuous heavy rains in the area brought by Tropical Depression Usman since Friday, December 28, had softened the ground, causing the landslide.

On Friday, Rosal had advised city and barangay disaster officials and the public to be vigilant and head to safer grounds to keep them safe amid the inclement weather.

There is flooding in low-lying areas of Albay and the island province of Catanduanes.

Though Tropical Depression Usman had already weakened into a low pressure area (LPA) after maing landfall in Borongan, Eastern Samar, on Saturday, but more rain was expected, according to PAGASA – Rappler.com