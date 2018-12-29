According to the Department of Health, the current fireworks-related injury count recorded from December 21 to 29 is 51% lower compared to last year

Published 11:45 AM, December 29, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Health (DOH) recorded 3 more cases of fireworks-related injuries from its latest report, raising the total number to 43 as of Saturday, December 29.

The health department noted that the current Fireworks-Related Injury (FWRI) count was lower by 51% or 44 cases less compared to the same reporting period in the previous year. The latest tally is also 129 cases lower than the 5-year average.

Of the 43 reported cases, 41 injuries were related to exploding fireworks while two were incidents of the fireworks being swallowed.

So far, 90% or 39 of the 43 wounded were boys averaging 10 years old.

Five people have now undergone amputation said the FWRI monitor. A total of 14 have sustained eye injuries.

Boga, which is listed as a prohibited firecracker by the Philippine National Police, caused 29% of all injuries recorded so far with 12 cases.

Other firecrackers that were involved in injury reports were kwitis with 5 cases, Triangle with 3, Picolo with 3, baby rocket, bawang, camara, and luces with 2 each.

The DOH kicked off its FWRI Surveillance in December 21, after a 12-year-old boy from Nueva Ecija sustained a blast injury upon handling an illegal firecracker known as 5-star. The agency monitors and gathers reports from 60 sentinel hospitals nationwide. (READ: Duterte wants law banning fireworks)

The surveillance will continue to run until January 5 of the following year.– Rappler.com