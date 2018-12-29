DOH: Fireworks-related injuries rises to 43 as of December 29
MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Health (DOH) recorded 3 more cases of fireworks-related injuries from its latest report, raising the total number to 43 as of Saturday, December 29.
The health department noted that the current Fireworks-Related Injury (FWRI) count was lower by 51% or 44 cases less compared to the same reporting period in the previous year. The latest tally is also 129 cases lower than the 5-year average.
Of the 43 reported cases, 41 injuries were related to exploding fireworks while two were incidents of the fireworks being swallowed.
So far, 90% or 39 of the 43 wounded were boys averaging 10 years old.
Five people have now undergone amputation said the FWRI monitor. A total of 14 have sustained eye injuries.
Boga, which is listed as a prohibited firecracker by the Philippine National Police, caused 29% of all injuries recorded so far with 12 cases.
Other firecrackers that were involved in injury reports were kwitis with 5 cases, Triangle with 3, Picolo with 3, baby rocket, bawang, camara, and luces with 2 each.
The DOH kicked off its FWRI Surveillance in December 21, after a 12-year-old boy from Nueva Ecija sustained a blast injury upon handling an illegal firecracker known as 5-star. The agency monitors and gathers reports from 60 sentinel hospitals nationwide. (READ: Duterte wants law banning fireworks)
The surveillance will continue to run until January 5 of the following year.– Rappler.com