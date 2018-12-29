(UPDATED) A tsunami threat is possible for parts of the Philippines and neighboring Indonesia, says monitor Pacific Tsunami Warning Center

Published 12:19 PM, December 29, 2018

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – A 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck off east of Governor Generoso town in Davao Oriental on Saturday, December 29, with possible tsunami threat for parts of the Philippines and Indonesia.

According to a bulletin posted by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), the quake was recorded at 11: 39 am Saturday. Aftershocks are expected.

Meanwhile, monitor US Geological Survey reported a 6.9-magnited quake, striking at a depth of 59 kilometers.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said "hazardous tsunami waves from this earthquake are possible" along the coasts of Indonesia and the Philippines. – with reports from Agence France-Presse/Rappler.com