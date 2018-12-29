Red Cross advises the public to keep safe during the New Year's Eve revelry

Published 4:46 PM, December 29, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) said Saturday, December 29, that greeting the new year by lighting firecrackers is a waste of money and puts your health at risk.

PRC Chairman Richard Gordon said that fire hazards and injuries could be eliminated by not using firecrackers during New Year's Eve revelry.

He also reminded the public that smoke from firecrackers is dangerous, especially to those suffering from asthma.

“Have a healthy lifestyle. Don’t burn your money. Instead, celebrate the New Year's Eve with your families simply, spending time with them. Let us welcome the New Year resolving to support different humanitarian programs,” he said.

PRC staff and volunteers, according to Gordon, are on duty round-the-clock to attend to emergency cases during the celebration to welcome the new year.

“We have people working 24 hours. Our 150 ambulances nationwide are on stand-by ready to respond to emergency situations. Our firetrucks and water tankers are on alert. Our blood banks are open even during holidays,” Gordon said.

For those travelling, the Red Cross chief reminded motorists of the checklist known as “BLOWBAGETS,” which stands for breaks, lights, oil, water, battery, air, gas, engine, tires, and self.

Red Cross released the following safety tips when using firecrackers:

Use only authorized firecracker products.

Follow the manufacturer's instruction on the labels.

Use a flat and solid surface with no dry grass when lighting firework products.

DO NOT USE matches, candles, lighters, sparklers and cigarettes to ignite the firecracker. Use punk incense sticks instead to avoid catching the blast on your hands.

When the firework strand ignites, MOVE AWAY. Do not stand over it.

When the fireworks device fails to ignite, do not attempt to re-light it. Pour water onto the fireworks.

Allowable fireworks should ONLY be used at designated firecrackers area in barangays or communities.

What to do when injured by fireworks:

Run injured body part, e.g., hand, in cold running water to reduce the heat level. Doing this helps clean the wound and reduce the damage. Carefully dry the burned area with a clean dry cloth Apply a topical burn spray or ointment to the burned area. Wrap the wound with a clean and wet sheet s or gauze to prevent infections. Bring the patient to a hospital or other medical treatment facility, if needed.

In case of emergency, call PRC Hotline: 143. – Rappler.com