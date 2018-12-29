A highway in Jovellar town in Albay is damaged due to the continuous rains

Published 3:38 PM, December 29, 2018

ALBAY, Philippines – Albay Governor Al Francis Bichara convened Saturday, December 29, provincial disaster officials at the Albay Public Safety Management Office to determine the damage caused by the heavy rains due to the strong northeast monsoon or amihan in the province.

Mayor Joseph Brandy 'Jorem' Arcangel of Jovellar town in Albay reported Saturday that the continuous rains has damaged the road in their town.

Here's a look at the damaged road. All photos by Rhaydz Barcia.

– Rappler.com