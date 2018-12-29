'The Palace urges local government units in Mindanao to closely monitor their respective areas of jurisdiction and take precautionary measures,' says Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo

Published 3:42 PM, December 29, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Malacañang urged Mindanao local officials to take precautionary measures, after a magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck east of Davao Oriental.

"The Palace urges local government units in Mindanao to closely monitor their respective areas of jurisdiction and take precautionary measures, particularly those in the coastal areas, in view of possible aftershocks, tsunami or both," Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said in a statement.

The earthquake was felt as far as Zamboanga City, which was on the western side of the island of Mindanao, the Philippine Institute for Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported. Aftershocks were expected. (READ: Are Filipino communities prepared for a tsunami?)

The state seismology issued a tsunami warning on coastal provinces, and advised the public to suspend conducting activities near the seawaters in the following areas:

Compostela Valley

Davao del Norte

Davao del Sur

Davao Oriental

Davao City

Sarangani

South Cotabato

Agusan del Norte

Agusan del Sur

Surigao del Norte

Surigao del Sur

Phivolcs said minor sea level disturbances such "strong currents and rapid rise and fall of seawaters" were expected. (READ: Tsunami 101: What you need to know about tsunamis)

The Philippine Ports Authority has termporarily stopped terminal operations, and placed facilities on a lockdown.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Coast Guard has also suspended all coastal activities in the affected provinces.

Monitor Pacific Tsunami Center said that "hazardous tsunami waves" are also possible in neighboring Indonesia due to the quake. Earlier last week, a volcano-triggered tsunami swept Indonesia's Sunda Strait that killed more than 400 people and left 7,200 injured. – Rappler.com