When are the 10 long weekends in 2019?
MANILA, Philippines – Get your planners and start planning for the 10 possible long weekends in 2019!
In August, President Rodrigo Duterte signed Proclamation No. 555 declaring the regular holidays and special non-working days for 2019. National holidays for Eid'l Fitr and Eid'l Adha will be declared after approximate dates have been determined. (READ: LIST: 2019 Philippine Holidays)
Of the 19 regular holidays and special non-working days, 13 fall near the weekends.
What does this mean? You can now start planning your most awaited staycation or get-aways. Grab your planner and mark the dates you need to file your leaves!
Here's the list of holidays and long weekends for 2019 (including when you should take that leave):
January
Tuesday, January 1: New Year's Day
Long weekend: Saturday, December 28 to Tuesday, January 1
February
Tuesday, February 5: Chinese New Year
Long weekend: Saturday, February 2 to Tuesday, February 5
When to take a leave? Monday, February 4
Monday, February 25: EDSA Revolution Anniversary
Long weekend: Saturday, February 23 to Monday, February 25
April
Tuesday, April 9: Araw ng Kagitingan
Long weekend: Saturday, April 6 to Tuesday, April 9
When to take a leave? Monday, April 8
Holy Week
Thursday, April 18: Maundy Thursday
Friday, April 19: Good Friday
Saturday, April 20: Black Saturday
Long weekend: Thursday, April 18 to Sunday, April 21
June
Tuesday, June 4: Eidl Fitr (date may vary)
Long weekend: Saturday, June 1 to Tuesday, June 4
When to take a leave? Monday, June 3
August
Monday, August 26: National Heroes’ Day
Long weekend: Saturday, August 24 to Monday, August 26
November
Undas
Friday, November 1: All Saints’ Day
Long weekend: Friday, November 1 to Sunday, November 3
December
Christmas
Tuesday, December 24: Special non-working day
Wednesday, December 25: Christmas Day
Long weekend: Saturday, December 21 to Wednesday, December 25
When to take a leave? Monday, December 23
New Year's Day
Monday, December 30: Rizal Day
Tuesday, December 31: Special non-working day
Wednesday, January 1: New Year's Day
Long weekend: Saturday, December 28 to Wednesday, January 1
– Rappler.com