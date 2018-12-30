You can now start planning your most awaited staycation and getaways. Grab your planner and mark the dates you need to file your leaves!

Published 12:42 PM, December 30, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Get your planners and start planning for the 10 possible long weekends in 2019!

In August, President Rodrigo Duterte signed Proclamation No. 555 declaring the regular holidays and special non-working days for 2019. National holidays for Eid'l Fitr and Eid'l Adha will be declared after approximate dates have been determined. (READ: LIST: 2019 Philippine Holidays)

Of the 19 regular holidays and special non-working days, 13 fall near the weekends.

What does this mean? You can now start planning your most awaited staycation or get-aways. Grab your planner and mark the dates you need to file your leaves!

Here's the list of holidays and long weekends for 2019 (including when you should take that leave):

January

Tuesday, January 1: New Year's Day

Long weekend: Saturday, December 28 to Tuesday, January 1

February

Tuesday, February 5: Chinese New Year

Long weekend: Saturday, February 2 to Tuesday, February 5

When to take a leave? Monday, February 4

Monday, February 25: EDSA Revolution Anniversary

Long weekend: Saturday, February 23 to Monday, February 25

April

Tuesday, April 9: Araw ng Kagitingan

Long weekend: Saturday, April 6 to Tuesday, April 9

When to take a leave? Monday, April 8

Holy Week

Thursday, April 18: Maundy Thursday

Friday, April 19: Good Friday

Saturday, April 20: Black Saturday

Long weekend: Thursday, April 18 to Sunday, April 21

June

Tuesday, June 4: Eidl Fitr (date may vary)

Long weekend: Saturday, June 1 to Tuesday, June 4

When to take a leave? Monday, June 3

August

Monday, August 26: National Heroes’ Day

Long weekend: Saturday, August 24 to Monday, August 26

November

Undas

Friday, November 1: All Saints’ Day

Long weekend: Friday, November 1 to Sunday, November 3

December

Christmas

Tuesday, December 24: Special non-working day

Wednesday, December 25: Christmas Day

Long weekend: Saturday, December 21 to Wednesday, December 25

When to take a leave? Monday, December 23

New Year's Day

Monday, December 30: Rizal Day

Tuesday, December 31: Special non-working day

Wednesday, January 1: New Year's Day

Long weekend: Saturday, December 28 to Wednesday, January 1

