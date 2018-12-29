The President's net satisfaction rating was up in Metro Manila, Visayas, and the balance of Luzon, but it went down by a few points in Mindanao

Published 7:52 PM, December 29, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Filipinos' satisfaction with the performance of President Rodrigo Duterte increased in the last quarter of 2018, based on a survey by Social Weather Stations (SWS) released on Friday, December 28.

In the SWS survey taken from December 16 to 19, 74% of Filipino adults said they were satisfied with Duterte's performance, while 15% were dissatisfied, for a net satisfaction rating of +60, correctly rounded. This translates to a "very good" rating, said SWS. The remaining 11% were undecided.

Duterte's net satisfaction rating rose by 6 points, from +54 – still within the "very good" range of the survey firm – in the 3rd quarter of 2018, when 70% said they were satisfied and 16% said they were not.

This also brings his annual average net satisfaction score for 2018 to +54, though it is lower by 5 points versus the +59 annual average he got in 2017, added SWS.

SWS explained that the President's net rating was up by 22 points in Metro Manila, at +58 in the 4th quarter (75% satisfied, 16% dissatisfied, correctly rounded) from +36 last quarter.



His net rating was also up by 13 points in Visayas (from +49 in September to +62 in December) and by 3 points in the balance of Luzon (from +49 to +52). However, he was down by 4 points in Mindanao with a +73 net rating, from +77 in the 3rd quarter, both of which are within the "excellent" grade of SWS.

The survey also showed that his net satisfaction rating was up in urban areas by 22 points (from +42 to +64), but down in rural areas by 5 points (from +62 to +57).

He also got double-digit increases in class ABC (at +62 in the 4th quarter) and class E (at +65), with a 21-point and 20-point hikes respectively, while he was up by only 2 points in class D (at +58).

His scores stayed "very good" among men and women, with +63 and +57 net ratings, respectively. Compared to September, it was up by 8 points among men and by 4 points among women.

Duterte's net rating was also up in all age groups, except among those aged 45-54, where he scored +52, down from +56 in September. The biggest increase was among those aged 18-24, from +49 in the last quarter to +62, or a 13-point bump.

He received the highest score among those aged 25-34, at +64, which was up by 5 points from September.

Finally, his net score increased and was "very good" in all educational levels, with the biggest boost among high school graduates: a 13-point hike to +62, from +49 in September. However, he was down by 3 points among elementary school graduates, to +56 from +59.

He scored highest among college graduates, getting a +65 net rating, an 11-point increase from the 3rd quarter.

SWS's 4th quarter survey involved face-to-face interviews with 1,440 adults, 360 each per area. The margin of error was ±2.6% for national percentages, and ±5% each for Balance Luzon, Metro Manila, Visayas, and Mindanao. – Rappler.com