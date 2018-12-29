Grab Philippines says it will continue to cooperate with authorities 'to seek justice' for Marko de Guzman, who died from injuries in a car crash in Manila

Published 10:44 PM, December 29, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The family of Marko de Guzman, the passenger of ride-hailing app Grab who died after a car crash in October, will proceed with the ongoing case against the Grab driver and the driver of the other car in the incident.

In a statement on Saturday, December 29, Grab Philippines said the company and the De Guzman family "have mutually agreed on a resolution to the case" of Marko de Guzman, a 20-year-old engineering student from the University of Santo Tomas.

It also said that De Guzman's family will "move forward with the ongoing court case" against both drivers involved in the crash.

"Grab will continue to cooperate with the authorities to help speed up the investigation of the case and to seek justice for Marko," said the statement.

On October 26, De Guzman and a friend booked a ride through Grab. Their driver reportedly fell asleep behind the wheel. The car crashed in Manila with another car, which was identified as a Mitsubishi Lancer. The car also hit a Light Rail Transit post.

De Guzman suffered a traumatic brain injury and underwent surgery, but died a month after, on November 27.

Grab added that it has extended financial support to the family, "covering most of Marko's hospitalization and funeral expenses."

"This decision comes from Grab's sincerest efforts to support the family in this time of grief and loss and go over and beyond its legal obligations," it said.

Grab Philippines also said De Guzman's tragic death "is a wake-up call for all drivers to recognize the greater responsibility they hold the moment they hit the road. It is a courteous and responsible driving behavior that will make the transportation sector safer every day."

It then emphasized the importance of the mindfulness of all drivers on the road. "We strongly remind everyone to follow traffic rules and road safety measures, such as wearing seatbelts wherever you are seated, to ensure safer journeys everyday." – Michael Bueza/Rappler.com