(UPDATED) Three more people are injured due to firecrackers with one of them sustaining eye injuries

Published 11:42 AM, December 30, 2018

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Three more people were injured due to fireworks across the country, bringing the total number of cases to 46, the Department of Health (DOH) said Sunday, December 30.

In its report, the DOH said that the 3 cases recorded late Friday, December 28 to early Sunday were from Metro Manila, Western Visayas and Central Visayas.

Of the 3 wounded by firecrackers, one sustained eye injuries while the other two suffered burns.

Only two of the 46 injured have swallowed firecrackers, while the rest were hurt by exploding fireworks.

The health department noted that the current Fireworks-Related Injury (FWRI) count was 45 cases less compared to the same period in 2017, amid the downpour caused by Tropical Depression Usman.

The latest tally is also 143 cases lower than the 5-year average.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said the continuous downpour the past week has been a big boost to the campaign to reduce fireworks-related injuries. "I'm sure the rainy days are helping bring the figures down," Duque texted to Rappler.

Of the total, 22 were caused by prohibited firecrackers. Boga remained to top the list of fireworks that have caused the injuries at 13 cases, followed by kwitis (5), and triangulo (3).



Other firecrackers were Picolo at 3; baby rocket, bawang, camara, and luces were at 2 cases each.

As of Sunday, there were no additional amputation cases from the previous 5 recorded.

FWRI Surveillance runs from December 21 to January 5 of the following year. It monitors 32 DOH hospitals, 4 local government unit hospitals, 13 private hospitals, and UP-PGH, a government hospital. – Rappler.com