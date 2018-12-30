Food packs are distributed to passengers stranded at ports, while its office in Northern Mindanao remains on alert following the earthquake that struck Davao Oriental

Published 1:38 PM, December 30, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) continued to assist individuals affected by Tropical Depression Usman, as it also monitored the situation of residents in Davao Oriental where a magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck on December 29.

In a statement Sunday, December 30, the DSWD said assistance to individuals affected by Usman came in the form of food packs provided to stranded passengers in several sea ports.

Its regional offices provided the following:

Bicol field office: 870 family food packs to stranded passengers in loilo and Dumangas Port after trips bound for Palawan and Bacolod City were cancelled

Central Visayas field office: Dinner worth P6,320 was provided to at least 75 individuals in Pier 3 of the Cebu City port

According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) the low pressure area (LPA) which used to be Tropical Depression Usman and the tail-end of a cold front are still bringing rain on Sunday.

PAGASA advised all areas affected by the LPA and the tail-end of a cold front to stay on alert for flash floods and landslides.

Post-earthquake monitoring: The DSWD’s Northern Mindanao field office was also closely coordinating with the Governor Generoso Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office to monitor updates and needs of residents affected by the recent earthquake.

DSWD Northern Mindanao was also on standby to assist local government units to provide assistance to affected families.

DSWD Spokesperson Glenda Relova said the department’s central office, field office, and national resource operation center had P1.27 billion worth of relief goods and funds on standby for emergency response.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) on Saturday afternoon, December 29, lifted the tsunami warnings it issued following the powerful earthquake that rocked Mindanao. – Rappler.com