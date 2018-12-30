'Even in death, his example continues to encourage us as we pursue ways to address the social ills that confront us up to this day,' says President Rodrigo Duterte

Published 3:43 PM, December 30, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte reminded Filipinos of Jose Rizal's heroism as the country commemorated the national hero's 122nd death anniversary on Sunday, December 30.

"We remember him as a beacon of valor and solidarity at a time when darkness, injustice, and tyranny prevailed over our land," Duterte said in a message on Sunday.

Rizal was killed via firing squad on December 30, 1896, for being a revolutionary when the Philippines was under the Spanish rule.

"Even in death, his example continues to encourage us as we pursue ways to address the social ills that confront us up to this day," Duterte said. (READ: On Rizal Day, Palace tells youth: Be courageous, empathetic)

He added, "Together, let us embody his patriotism run all our endeavors as we build the society that he envisioned for the Filipino people."

Duterte is scheduled to speak at a Rizal Day commemoration at the Rizal Park in Davao City on Sunday afternoon.

Vice President Leni Robredo, meanwhile, led the flag-raising and wreath-laying ceremony Sunday morning at the Rizal Monument in Manila.

On November 20 or more than a month before Rizal Day, the national hero was honored by Chinese President Xi Jinping, who dropped by his monument at Rizal Park during a trip where China and Philippines signed a memorandum of understanding on oil and gas development in the West Philippine Sea. – Rappler.com