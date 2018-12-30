Waist-deep floods are seen in the town of Libon, Albay, where residents were forced to evacuate

Published 4:12 PM, December 30, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Heavy rain due to Tropical Depression Usman flooded areas of Albay on Sunday, December 30.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) the low pressure area (LPA) which used to be Tropical Depression Usman and the tail-end of a cold front are still bringing rain on Sunday.

Waist-deep floods were seen in the town of Libon, Albay, where residents were forced to evacuate or seek higher ground on rooftops.

PAGASA advised all areas affected by the LPA and the tail-end of a cold front to stay alert for flash floods and landslides.

Meanwhile, landslides also affected residents in the provinces of Albay, Catanduanes, Sorsogon, Camarines Sur, and Camarines Norte.

– Rappler.com