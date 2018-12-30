Most of the fatalities are in Albay, which was hit by landslides

MANILA, Philippines – Landslides and heavy rain triggered by Tropical Depresson Usman killed at least 35 people in the Bicol region as of Sunday, December 30, with majority of casualties coming from the two landslides which occurred in Albay.

Below is the breakdown of the number of deaths according to the Philippine National Police (PNP):

Albay - 12

Sorosogon - 4

Camarines Sur - 9

Camarines Norte - 3

Masbate - 7

The PNP said 15 people remained missing in Albay, all of whom were being searched.

The National Disaster Risk and Reduction Management Council warned Albay residents Saturday of possible flooding and landslide. (LOOK: Heavy rain due to Usman floods Libon town)

According to PNP Bicol spokesperson Maria Calubaquib, a landslide occurred at about 9 pm on Saturday, December 29, in Barangay Sugod, Tiwi, Albay. Nine people died there.

Residents said a barangay kagawad in Sugod went around to tell residents to evacuate before dark fell. However, because a landslide had never happened in the area before, some residents did not heed the advice, the residents said.

Calubaquib said search and rescue operations were ongoing.

Meanwhile, an earlier landslide late Friday night, December 28 also occurred in Barangay San Fernando, Legazpi City. It left 3 people dead.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) the low pressure area (LPA) which used to be Tropical Depression Usman and the tail-end of a cold front are still bringing rain on Sunday.

PAGASA advised all areas affected by the LPA and the tail-end of a cold front to stay on alert for flash floods and landslides.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development likewise remained on standby for response to residents affected by Usman. – with reports from Rambo Talabong, Sofia Tomacruz, Rhadyz Barcia, and Mavic Conde/Rappler.com