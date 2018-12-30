Robredo urges Filipinos to unite against injustices in the country and to bring hope to communities this 2019

Published 7:19 PM, December 30, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – For 2019, Vice President Leni Robredo hopes for unity among Filipinos as the country continues to struggle in the face of poverty and injustice.

In a message presented at a radio segment aired on Sunday, December 30, Robredo looked back on the year that passed and shared her wishes for the Philippines in the coming new year.

“Ngayong 2019, patuloy tayo magkapit-bisig sa ating laban sa kahirapan, karahasan, at kawalan ng hustisya,” she said. (This 2019, let us continue joining hands in the fight against poverty, violence, and injustice.)

This year, the Philippines suffered from rising prices of basic commodities due to a record-high inflation which hit the poorest Filipinos hard. Drug war killings have also persisted, with the number of deaths amounting to more than 4,500 last July according to the Philippine National Police.

“Sama-sama tayong magdala ng pag-asa sa bawat komunidad na ating kinabibilangan,” Robredo said. (Together, let us bring hope to the communities we belong to.)

The Vice President also lauded Filipinos in various fields who have shown “courage” and helped those in need.

“Marami sa kanila ay walang takot na nagpahayag ng katotohanan, nagpakita ng pagmamalasakit kahit sa kagalit, at naglingkod para sa kapakanan ng mga nasa laylayan ng lipunan,” she noted. (Many of them fearlessly voiced the truth, showed concern even for enemies, and served the poor.)

Despite the many challenges faced by the country this year, Robredo urged Filipinos to not lose hope and use the same ‘grit and courage’ showed by fellow Filipinos to exact change for themselves and for the country.

“Panahon ang bagong taon para sa bagong simula... may pagkakataon pa rin tayong makamit ang kinabukasang ating pinapangarap,” she added. (The new year is time for a new start… we still have a chance at achieving the future we dream of.) – Rappler.com