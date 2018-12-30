At least 16 have died in Camarines Sur and 15 in Albay as of Sunday afternoon, December 30

Published 9:32 PM, December 30, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Two provinces were placed under a state of calamity on Sunday, December 30, due to heavy rain caused by Tropical Depression Usman.

Camarines Sur made the declaration after its sangguniang panlalawigan (provincial board) passed Resolution No. 836 series of 2018. Governor Miguel Luis Villafuerte announced this through his Facebook page.

Albay's provincial board also passed Resolution No. 01029-2018, placing the province under a state of calamity, in a special session.

At least 50 people were killed in Bicol Region as of Sunday afternoon due to Usman. Of the number, 16 were from Camarines Sur and 15 from Albay.

As of 7 pm Sunday, 17 people remain missing in the region.

Before becoming into a low-pressure area after it made landfall on Saturday, December 29, Usman brought heavy rain that triggered floods and landslides. (LOOK: Heavy rain due to Usman floods Libon town)

A state of calamity means that calamity funds can be released easily to assist those in need, and prices of basic goods and prime commodities can be controlled to prevent increase. (READ: The role of LGUs, local councils during disasters) – Michael Bueza/Rappler.com