Published 11:45 PM, December 30, 2018

TIWI, Philippines – Seven out of the 9 missing individuals in Barangay Sugod in this Albay town were found dead on Sunday, December 30, by search and rescue teams.

The 7 bodies were retrieved today in an operation which began Saturday evening, December 29, after a landslide buried 6 homes due to heavy rains.

Among those identified dead were the family of 30-year-old Nimrod Bobis Jr, along with his children Mark Angelo (15) and Niña Angeline, a 6-year-old gymnast champion.

Eleven-year-old Charles Gabriel Ignacio, who had been living with the family, was also found dead.

The bodies of Rita Dacillo-Cimacosa (52) and Mylene Dacuno (10) were also retrieved. The two were neighbors of Nimrod and were at his house at the time the landslide happened.

Another dead body belonged to 42-year old Ronnie Clerigo, whose house alongside the road was destroyed and reduced into debris, with his body buried in the mud.

The 79-year-old father of Rita Dacillo-Cimacosa and another neighbor named Arnel Bragais are still missing.

Spared from the landslide

The family of Sonny Credo, whose house was along the path of the landslide, was spared from the fatal incident. He, his wife, and their two daughters left their home, located at the upper mountain area along Nimrod's house.

“Mga 5 minutes lang bago makaalis ang pamilya Credo saka nangyari ang landslide,” a resident who knows the Credo family relayed. (The landslide occurred 5 minutes after the family left their home.)

The home of overseas Filipino worker Renato Cope along the road was also destroyed.

“Matagal na akong hindi nakatira dyan sa bahay ko. Umuupa ako sa kalapit na barangay kapag umuuwi ako galing abroad,” he said. (I no longer live in my house [here in Sugod]. I am staying in a rental house in a nearby barangay every time I vacation from abroad.)

“Pero noong dyan pa ako nakatira, ni hindi namin naranasan ang ganito,” he added. (However, we have never experienced this before when I was still living in that house.)

The wife of Nimrod is the family's lone survivor. – Rappler.com