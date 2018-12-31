The procession marks the start of the 9-day novena mass for the feast of the Black Nazarene on January 9, 2019

Published 9:21 AM, December 31, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – An estimated 20,000 devotees joined the Black Nazarene thanksgiving procession in the first hours of Monday, December 31.

It marked the start of the 9-day novena mass for the feast of the Black Nazarene on January 9, 2019.

The main gate of the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene, popularly known as Quiapo Church, opened at 12:02 am on Saturday, to kick off the thanksgiving procession.

Here are photos of the procession. All photos by Angie de Silva.

– Rappler.com