IN PHOTOS: Thousands join Black Nazarene thanksgiving procession
The procession marks the start of the 9-day novena mass for the feast of the Black Nazarene on January 9, 2019
Published 9:21 AM, December 31, 2018
Updated 9:26 AM, December 31, 2018
DEVOTION. Thousands of devotees swarm the Black Nazarene. Photo by Angie de Silva
MANILA, Philippines – An estimated 20,000 devotees joined the Black Nazarene thanksgiving procession in the first hours of Monday, December 31.
It marked the start of the 9-day novena mass for the feast of the Black Nazarene on January 9, 2019.
The main gate of the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene, popularly known as Quiapo Church, opened at 12:02 am on Saturday, to kick off the thanksgiving procession.
Here are photos of the procession. All photos by Angie de Silva.
LONG WAIT. A devotee prays as she waits outside tne gate of Quiapo church before the start of the procession. Photo by Angie de Silva
PRAYER. Parish priest Monsignor Ding Coronel and assistant parish priest Fr Douglas Badong kneel in prayer with other devotees in front of Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene or Quiapo Church before the procession midnight of December 31, 2018. Photo by Angie de Silva
PROCESSION. The image of the Black Nazarene makes its way through Plaza Miranda. Photo by Angie de Silva
BLESSING. A devotee swirls a small white towel before the image of the Black Nazarene. Photo by Angie de Silva
Photo by Angie de Silva
Photo by Angie de Silva
Photo by Angie de Silva
TIME OUT. Exhausted devotees rest inside the Quiapo church while waiting for the return of the image of the Nazareno.Photo by Angie de Silva
– Rappler.com