The Department of Health says nearly half of the injuries were caused by illegal firecrackers

Published 9:43 AM, December 31, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Health (DOH) recorded a total of 55 firecracker-related injuries as of early Monday morning, December 31.

The DOH said an additional 9 cases of fireworks-related injuries were recorded between 6 am on Sunday, December 30, to 5:59 am on Monday, New Year’s Eve.

These include 4 injuries from Western Visayas, and one case each from Central Visayas, Ilocos, Central Luzon, Eastern Visayas, and Soccsksargen.

One of the 9 injured people went to the South Cotabato Provincial Hospital on Saturday, December 29, but the DOH was not immediately informed about the case.

Of the 55 people, 53 were injured by exploding fireworks, while the remaining two swallowed firecrackers. Five of the blast victims had to undergo amputation, while 19 injured their eyes. The other 32 people sustained blast or burn injuries.

A total of 22 injuries this year were caused by illegal firecrackers. Boga remains the top cause of injuries at 14, followed by triangle and kwitis with 6 cases each; piccolo, 5-star, and Baby Rocket with 3 cases each; and two injuries each caused by bawang, camara, and luces.

The DOH said that the total number of firecracker-related injuries recorded from December 21 to December 31 is 50% or 56 cases lower than the number of cases reported during the same period last year.

The tally is also 166 cases or about 75% lower than the 5-year average.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III previously told Rappler that the continuous rains in the past week caused by Tropical Depression Usman helped reduce the fireworks-related injuries this year.

"I'm sure the rainy days are helping bring the figures down," he said. – Rappler.com