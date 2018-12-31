Malacañang says 'milestones' in 2018 are 'beginning to bear fruit'

Published 1:21 PM, December 31, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Malacañang believes 2019 will be an “exciting year” for the country as it harped on its achievements in the past 12 months.

In the government’s year-ender report released on Monday, December 31, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said the Duterte administration will enter the new year “with enthusiasm and vigor in serving the people.”

“2019 will certainly be an exciting year, with the following milestones which started this year beginning to bear fruit,” said Panelo in the introduction of the administration's accomplishment report.

He cited the expected rollout of the National Identification System in 2019, the upcoming plebiscite for the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, the Philippines hosting the 2019 Asian Games, and the confirmation of the third telecommunications player in the country, Mislatel.

“The outpouring support from the Filipinos will continue to inspire this administration to work harder for the benefit of the greater populace. Together, we shall move forward for a better and more prosperous Philippines,” said Panelo.

He also counted as among the administration achievements this year the return of the Balangiga bells, an agreement with Kuwait to protect Filipino workers, the rehabilitation of Boracay, and laws on free irrigation, free tuition, national mental health policy, national feeding program, and the Ease of Doing Business Act.

Panelo noted that the Philippines ranked as one of the most gender equal nations in Asia based on the World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Index, and the reporters Without Borders’ report showing Philippines is out of the top 5 most dangerous countries for journalists.

The Duterte administration released its accomplishment report on the last day of a year marked by high prices and controversial statements and claims made by the President, especially against the Catholic Church. (READ: How high inflation exposed cracks in governance)

In the last week of the year, he mocked the Holy Trinity doctrine, called Jesus Christ “unimpressive” for choosing to be nailed on the cross, and once again attacked the Catholic Church.

While the Philippines is out of the top 5 countries deemed most dangerous for journalists, it slipped 6 spots in the 2018 World Press Freedom Index because of the President continued attacks against media. (READ: Tax case vs Rappler 'desperate attempt to silence critical voice' – HRW)

Though the Philippines ranks high in terms of gender equality in Asia, the President has made statements seen as anti-women and misogynist, particularly his remarks on rape, as well as his recent "confession" that he molested their family's maid when he was a teenager – all made in speeches in official functions.

Opposition: Same challenges, problems

The opposition believes the same problems will hound Filipinos as Duterte enters his third year in office.

Detained Senator Leila de Lima, a staunch Duterte critic, pointed out that 2018 was marred by Filipinos dying due to “violence and harassment” by the government, high taxes, and the rising prices of goods.

“Although we may be leaving 2018 behind, the sad truth is, we will still be facing the same challenges this coming year. And if we do not find the courage, will, and strength to change this course, we will suffer more and be afflicted with a worsening crisis of conscience and morality,” said De Lima.

The opposition senator then urged Filipinos, especially the youth, to lead the country towards “tangible” changes in 2019.

“[I call on them] to put an end to violence and impunity through our unified call for justice, and our common commitment to protect human rights and value human lives. To stop the blatant lies that poison and corrupt the moral fiber of our people by speaking truth to power. To fight tyranny by upholding the rule of law and standing up for our democratic principles,” said De Lima.

The senator also cited the crucial role of the 2019 midterm elections on bringing change to the country.

“Let us scrutinize leaders on how they fulfill their duties, how they influence our youth, and choose those who deserve our trust,” said De Lima. – Rappler.com