As search and retrieval operations continue, the number of deaths continues to rise

Published 1:23 PM, December 31, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The number of people killed by Tropical Depression Usman rose to 61 on Sunday night, December 30, following massive landslides and floods triggered by heavy rain.

As of 8 pm on December 30, there were also 18 people recorded missing and 12 others who injured from the same regions.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), the casualties come from Mimaropa, Bicol Region, and Eastern Visayas. They were also still validating reports.

Landslides had occurred in Albay on Saturday, December 29 and Friday, December 28, which left at least 12 dead as of Sunday.

Apart from this, landslides were also reported in Nato town, Camarines Sur. Ten bodies were recovered in the area.

In an updated report from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Disaster Response and Management Bureau (DRMB), 3,488 families or 13,469 persons were moved to 112 evacuation centers. The residents were from Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, and Eastern Visayas.

Meanwhile, the DSWD report also said 189 families or 939 individuals decided to stay with relatives and friends but were still being served by the agency.

So far, about P395,144 worth of aid has been provided by the DSWD to local government units. Emergency telecommunication equipment is also on standby if needed, the DSWD said.

According to data from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), the low pressure area which used to be Tropical Depression Usman dumped large volumes of rainfall in parts of Luzon and the Visayas in just two days. (READ: How much rain did Tropical Depression Usman bring?)

Daet, Camarines Norte; Legazpi City, Albay; and Catarman, Northern Samar, had the most rain from Friday, December 28, to Saturday, December 29.

Heavy rains prompted local officials to declare a state of calamity in Camarines Sur, Albay, and Sorsogon.

Usman left the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Sunday, but the northeast monsoon or amihan is still affecting Luzon. – with reports from Sofia Tomacruz/Rappler.com