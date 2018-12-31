A big crowd of people join the funeral procession on Monday, December 31, despite heavy rainfall

Published 4:04 PM, December 31, 2018

ALBAY, Philippines – AKO Bicol Representative Rodel Batocabe was laid to rest at a public cemetery in Daraga, Albay on Monday, December 31.

Thousands of Batocabe's supporters wearing t-shirts that read "Justice for Batocabe" attended Monday's Mass officiated by Bishop Joel Baylon. The big crowd joined the funeral procession despite heavy rainfall.

Batocabe and his police escort SPO1 Orlando Diaz were shot dead on December 22 while in a gift-giving event in Daraga. Batocabe was the first congressman to be killed under the Duterte administration.

Batocabe's family and colleagues believe local politics may have been the motive behind the slay. Batocabe was running for Daraga mayor in the 2019 elections.

President Rodrigo Duterte earlier added P20 million to the bounty for Batocabe's killers, bringing the total reward money to P50 million.

The police is currently investigating 6 persons of interest in Batocabe's slay. The police has so far released composite sketches of two suspects. – with reports from Rhaydz B. Barcia/Rappler.com