PNP Cotabato Spokesperson Senior Inspector Roel Zafra says the explosion occured outside the South Seas Mall complex after an unidentified male person dropped a wrapped box

Published 4:45 PM, December 31, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – A deadly explosion rocked a mall in Cotabato City and injured 11 people, some of whom were children, as residents were set to celebrate New Year’s Eve on Monday, December 31.

In a text message to Rappler, Philippine National Police (PNP) Cotabato Spokesperson Senior Inspector Roel Zafra said the explosion occurred at about 1:49 pm along Magallanes St outside the South Seas Mall complex.

Of the 11 injured, 8 were identified as Bai Sandra Ayunan, 16; Kutin Sedik, 65; Hamida Solaiman, 21; Joey Api, 31; Aida Dalandag, 58; Marissa Torres, 49; Tarhata Biruar, 43; and Norlyn Biruar, 4.

Zafra said initial investigations revealed that an unidentified male dropped a wrapped box in the area. Seconds later, reports said the box exploded.

In an initial police report, the PNP said the type of explosive is yet to be determined but that it was dropped in the mall’s baggage area.

Cotabato city police Officer-In-Charge Senior Superintendent Rolly Octavio also said the motive behind the explosion was still being investigated.

Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) and the Explosive Ordnance Division were still processing the area. – Rappler.com