If we don't care for each other, 'we will be sowing seeds of violence,' says Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle in his homily for the New Year's Eve mass

Published 10:22 PM, December 31, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – With everyone about to ring in 2019, Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle reminded Filipinos to live a life of prayer and a life of caring and justice to achieve peace.

In his homily during the New Year's Eve Mass at the Manila Cathedral on Monday night, December 31, Tagle recounted the story in Luke 2:16-21 in the Bible where Joseph and Mary, parents of then newly-born Jesus Christ, were met by the apostles who relayed the angel's message about the baby.

He noted that Mary's act of pagbubulay-bulay – or pondering what the apostles said – in that scene was "a way of accepting the gift of peace" from the Lord.

"My dear brothers and sisters, you find the world noisy and even frightening? Pray. Read the word of God. Go to the blessed sacrament," Tagle said. "You don't understand what is going on with your life? Like Mary, keep those things in your heart, and in your heart, wait, wait patiently for the peace of God."

"No peace will come without prayer," he added.

He then said that prayers must be accompanied by acts of caring and concern, because "they eventually become acts of justice."

"Without caring and justice, there will be no peace," said Tagle.

"We want peace? Let us learn to care for one another, let us learn how to care for society, let us learn how to care for creation. Without caring, we will be sowing seeds of violence," he continued.

Tagle said the country is one in hoping that the new year will be more peaceful than the year that was. "Pero ang kapayapaan ay bigay ng Diyos. Kailangan nating tanggapin sa pamamagitan ng panalangin at buhay ng pagkalinga at katarungan." (But peace is given by God. We need to receive it through prayer and a life of caring and justice.)

Tagle also noted Tuesday, January 1, coincides with the World Day of Prayer for Peace. – Rappler.com