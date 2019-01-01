Here are scenes of the first hours of 2019 in the Philippine capital

Published 8:45 AM, January 01, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Rains failed to dampen the enthusiasm of Filipinos to say goodbye to 2018 and welcome the new year with hope.

In the Philippine capital, families gathered in their homes for the traditional media noche feast to celebrate New Year's Eve.

At the Luneta park, crowds braved the rains to watch the free concert and fireworks display.

Across the country, young and old were rushed to the nearest hospital to seek treatment for firecracker-related injuries following the New Year's Eve festivities.

At the Fabella Hospital in Manila, Lenie Felisilda Bonto, 31, gave birth to daughter Zairah at 1:05 am January 1, 2019.

