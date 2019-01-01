IN PHOTOS: Filipinos welcome 2019
Here are scenes of the first hours of 2019 in the Philippine capital
Published 8:45 AM, January 01, 2019
Updated 8:51 AM, January 01, 2019
FIREWORKS DISPLAY. Families watch the fireworks displace the Luneta Park in Manila on New Year's Eve. Photo by Ben Nabong
MANILA, Philippines – Rains failed to dampen the enthusiasm of Filipinos to say goodbye to 2018 and welcome the new year with hope.
In the Philippine capital, families gathered in their homes for the traditional media noche feast to celebrate New Year's Eve.
At the Luneta park, crowds braved the rains to watch the free concert and fireworks display.
FREE CONCERT. Rains could not stop crowds from enjoying the free New Year's Eve concert in Luneta on New Year's Eve. Photo by Ben Nabong
GRAND WELCOME. Families enjoy the fireworks display despite of the rain in Luneta, Manila, during the New Year's Eve revelry on January 1, 2019. Photo by Ben Nabong
Across the country, young and old were rushed to the nearest hospital to seek treatment for firecracker-related injuries following the New Year's Eve festivities.
BLOODY NEW YEAR. A man brings in a boy injured by firecrackers at the emergency room of the Jose Reyes Memorial Medical Center in Manila on January 1, 2019. Photo by Lito Borras/Rappler
HIT IN THE EYE. A man is interviewed by the media after he gets treatment for a firecracker-related injury at the Jose Reyes Memorial Medical Center in Manila following the New Year's Eve festivities. Photo by Lito Borras/Rappler
At the Fabella Hospital in Manila, Lenie Felisilda Bonto, 31, gave birth to daughter Zairah at 1:05 am January 1, 2019.
NEW YEAR BABY. Mother Lenie Felisilda Bonto, 31, hugs baby Zairah born at 1:05 am January 1, 2019, at the Fabella Hospital in Manila. Photo by Inoue Jaena
– Rappler.com