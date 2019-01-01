'The Palace strongly denounces the brutal and brazen incident which led to the death of Mr Richard Red Santillan,' Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo says in a statement 3 weeks after the incident

Published 11:36 AM, January 01, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday, January 1, ordered a “fair and thorough” probe into the killing of the bodyguard of former Biliran representative Glenn Chiong.

“The Palace strongly denounces the brutal and brazen incident which led to the death of Mr Richard Red Santillan,” Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said in a statement 3 weeks after the incident.

“President Rodrigo Roa Duterte has ordered a fair and thorough investigation of the case until the killers, including the mastermind, are put behind bars,” Panelo added.

Santillan was killed in a supposed shootout with cops in Cainta, Rizal, on December 10.

Calabarzon police director Chief Superintendent Edward Carranza had earlier relieved Rizal Provincial Director Senior Superintendent Lou Evangelista and Cainta police chief Superintendent Pablito Naganag “to ensure impartiality and preclude any suspicion of undue influence" of the police officers in the administrative investigation of the Rizal Provincial Internal Affairs Service.

Panelo said in his statement that Duterte “does not condone erring men in uniform who grossly violate the law.”

“Similar to the Batocabe murder case, he certainly has the same commitment of getting justice done for the family, relatives, friends and for all those Mr Santillan left behind,” he said.

Duterte earlier added P20 million to the reward pot for information that would lead to the arrest of the matermind behind the killing of AKO Bicol Representative Rodel Batocabe.

Panelo said Malacañang takes note of the “serious allegations” made against some cops in relation to the killing.

“Let the chips fall as they may,” he said.

Calabarzon police alleged that Santillan was a member of an organized crime group and was killed during a legitimate operation.

Duterte had earlier promised cops and soldiers that he would pardon them if convicted of crimes committed in the performance of their duties. – Rappler.com