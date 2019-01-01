Of the 49 recorded casualties in the province, 27 are still being verified by Camarines Sur disaster officials

Published 12:44 PM, January 01, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – At least 22 people died due to flooding and landslides in Camarines Sur triggered by Tropical Depression Usman as of Tuesday, January 1.

In a phone interview with Rappler, Lizel Macatangay of the Philippine Information Agency-Camarines Sur said that only 22 of the 49 recorded dead have been verified by the provincial disaster management office.

The verified casualties came from the following towns:

Lagonoy

Baao

Buhi

Goa

Tinambac

Garchitorena

Lupi

Caramoan

Macatangay said the the 27 other reported deaths were under further validation pending the release of death certificates and the police blotter submitted. They include the 24 reportedly killed in a landslide in Barangay Patitinan in Sagñay town.

Macatangay said that at least 31 remain missing in Buhi, Sagñay, and Tinambac.

Nine individuals from Goa, Ligmanan, Bato, and Buhi received medical treatment.

According to the Department of Public Works and Highways, 16 national road sections in the Bicol Region were closed due to landslide and flooding.

Disaster officials said the death toll from Tropical Depression Usman is expected to rise as authorities continue their retrieval operations.

According to data from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), the low pressure area which used to be Tropical Depression Usman dumped large volumes of rainfall in parts of Luzon and the Visayas in just two days. (READ: How much rain did Tropical Depression Usman bring?)

Heavy rains prompted local officials to declare a state of calamity in Camarines Sur, Albay, and Sorsogon.

Usman left the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Sunday, but the northeast monsoon or amihan is still affecting Luzon. – Rappler.com