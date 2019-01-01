Baguio City Police also tallied zero injuries from indiscriminate firing during the year-end revelry

Published 4:06 PM, January 01, 2019

BAGUIO, Philippines – The new year started out auspiciously for Baguio.

According to the Baguio City Police Office, the city recorded zero injury from firecrackers and indiscriminate firing during the New Year’s Eve revelry.

This was confirmed by an updated report from the Department of Health as of 6 am, Tuesday, January 1. (READ: 80% drop in firecracker-related injuries vs 5-year average)

Not that Baguio was quiet during that time. Observers said there were more firecrackers and fireworks blasted this year compared to the same time last year.

Baguio City also held its community fireworks at the Melvin Jones grandstand at Burnham Park.

The city has also banned the public selling of firecrackers for the past 4 years, although selling has been recorded at the city border in Tuba, Benguet.

Last year, firecracker-related injuries was tagged to 22 in the Cordillera including 3 in Baguio. In January 1, 2018, there were 4 cases in Kalinga; 6 in Benguet; 4 in Apayao; two in Abra; two in Ifugao; and one in Mountain Province. – Rappler.com