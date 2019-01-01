Suspect begins the new year inside Makati City jail

Published 7:39 PM, January 01, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – A Spaniard, who was reportedly drunk, spent the first day of the new year Tuesday, January 1, inside the jail of the Makati Police headquarters for wrecking the car window of his neighbor, fighting a security guard, and resisting arrest.

Makati police identified the suspect as Jairo Ruiz Ibañez, 36, a tenant at Makati Prime Tower Suites in Barangay Poblacion, Makati.

Barangay watchmen were the first to respond to complaints, and later apprehended Ibañez.

The poilice report said that at around 5 am on Tuesday, without provocation, Ibañez slammed his helmet to the window of the vehicle of his fellow tennant, Edd Paolo Morales, who was then in the parking area ot the Makati Prime Tower Suite.

Security guard Allaniel Mayangao, 33, intervened and tried to stop Ibanez from pounding the car. The suspect responded by punching the guard and throwing a concrete block at him.

Building staff alerted Barangay Poblacion watchmen. But the suspect resisted and fought back.

The watchmen then subdued Ibañez minutes later and took him to the Makati police headquarters. The cops booked Ibañez and jailed him. – Rappler.com