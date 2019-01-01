The 7 police personnel among them will face stiff administrative charges, says PNP chief Oscar Albayalde

Published 9:37 PM, January 01, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Police arrested a total of 23 persons nationwide for firing their weapons indiscriminately during the recent holiday season.

Among them were 7 police personnel, reported the public information office of the Philippine National Police (PNP) on Tuesday, January 1.

The 23 were arrested in 26 separate incidents of illegal discharge of firearms during the Christmas and New Year festivities from December 16, 2018 up to 6 am of January 1, 2019.

Besides the police personnel, also arrested were two government officials, one serviceman from the Armed Forces of the Philippines, two security guards, one law enforcement agent, and 10 civilians.

"The full might of the law will be applied to these trigger-happy gun owners upon observance of all requirements of due process," said PNP chief Director General Oscar Albayalde.

He also vowed that the 7 police personnel will face "stiff administrative sanctions."

PNP also reported that it has nabbed 97 persons for using or selling dangerous firecrackers and banned pyrotechnic devices.

Albayalde then commended PNP regional directors and local police unit commanders "for the effective implementation of Ligtas Paskuhan 2018, the national security and public safety plan laid out by the PNP for the holiday season." (READ: 80% drop in firecracker-related injuries vs 5-year average) – Michael Bueza/Rappler.com