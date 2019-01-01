Bariis Sangguniang Kabataan Chairman Judy Ann Coderis is seeking help on behalf of affected residents so they can have their basic needs met, such as clean and potable water and food, as well as medicine, clothing, and hygiene kits

Published 12:20 AM, January 02, 2019

TIWI, Philippines – A Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) official of this Albay town on Tuesday, January 1, requested help for her barangay – one of those severely affected in Usman-hit Bicol province.

“The recent calamity has hit our barangay and caused destruction of properties and loss of lives due to landslides and unexpected floodings,” said Bariis SK Chairman Judy Ann Coderis.

Coderis said she is seeking help on behalf of affected residents to at least have their basic needs met, including clean and potable water, food, clothing, medicine and hygiene kits.

“Many have lost their houses, properties, and even loved ones. Most of the houses were flooded and left with massive amount of mud. As of the moment, there are still 3 persons missing,” she added.

According to barangay captain Jaime Convencido, at least 5 families from 16 washed-out households are staying at the barangay’s multi-purpose hall.

Among them is John Onday, who tried to save some of their belongings but was unsuccessful.

“I stayed home to secure our things while my parents and siblings took refuge in a safer place. But everything was ruined” John said.

Some found refuge in their relatives’ homes in Bariis.

Thankful for any help

The affected residents have received their first relief goods yesterday evening when the road was cleared.

According to Shiela Magat-Basbas, a personality-and-skills-development teacher to some of the affected residents, the people are thankful for any help provided, especially food.

“At least daw may pandagdag sila sa pagkain ngayon,” she relayed. (At least they have additional food for today.)

The search and retrieval operation for 3 missing persons started at 12 pm today, 3 days since they had gone missing.

Two days earlier, netizens were calling the attention of the local government of Tiwi for the lack of rescue teams in Bariis, where missing persons were reported.

Elementary school teacher Joem Periña, who is a resident of Bariis, took to Facebook to air his observations on the events.

Periña wrote, “Wara pang nakakalaog na rescuers sa Bariis and Maynonong areas kun sain may reported na mga missing. Wara pang ayuda na nag aabot…Habang naghahaloy, nagsasadit an pag-asa kan mga pamilya kaini na makua pang buhay an mga nawawara.”

(There are still no rescuers in Bariis and Maynonong where there have been reported missing. There are no help [of any kind yet.] The longer the family of missing persons wait, the slimmer their chance of finding them alive.)

Tiwi Vice-Mayor David Beato said the delay was due to the road blockage.

“The road beyond barangay Sugod was unpassable at the time, he said.

However, netizens said there are other ways out. For instance, Periña suggested a boat ride.

When Beato was asked about this, he said: “We have a coast guard stationed near a coastal area, waiting for direction. It’s up to the person in charge.”

The SK chairman confirmed this. “We saw coast guards stationed somewhere near Sugod on our way to the town proper. But why they didn’t come to our barangay amidst our report for missing persons is also our question,” she said.

Diverting the flood flow

Meanwhile in Joroan, a nearby barangay and known Albay pilgrim site, affected residents are seeking help to divert the flow of the flood away from their residential street.

“Nag-meeting na ang aming barangay officials at kailangan namin ng magpapahiram ng machineries to do this,” according to a resident whose house was affected by the flood.

(Our barangay officials have conducted a meeting, and they said we need the help of those with heavy equipment to do this.)

“Pwede sana pansamantala sa palayan padaaanin kaysa dito sa residential area kaya lang ayaw ng may-ari,” said another resident, Levi Camacho. (This flood could be diverted to that rice field, [now covered with debris] but the owner doesn’t want it.) – Rappler.com