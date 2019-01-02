The NDRRMC, which is still validating the recorded deaths, says 20 people remain missing

Published 1:11 PM, January 02, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said on Wednesday, January 2, that it had recorded 85 deaths as of that day, due to Tropical Depression Usman.

The NDRRMC said it was still validating the deaths.

The NDRRMC also said there were 20 people reported missing and 40 others who were injured.

The deaths were recorded in Mimaropa, the Bicol region, and Eastern Visayas.

Areas in Albay and Camarines Sur were hit badly by landslides, with authorities retrieving more bodies from the areas as search and rescue operations continued.

The NCRRMC said a total of 45,438 families or 191,597 persons remained affected as of Wednesday. The residents come from 457 barangays in the Bicol region, Eastern Visayas, Calabarzon, and Mimaropa.

Of these families, 6,637 families or about 24,894 individuals were being served in 170 evacuation centers. Another 12,132 families or 54,665 persons were being served outside as they stayed with relatives and friends.

Heavy rains from Usman, which later became a low pressure area, prompted local officials to declare a state of calamity in Camarines Sur, Albay, and Sorsogon.

Flooding and damage to infrastructure and personal property prompted local officials to suspend classes in all levels in Camarines Sur and in the independent component city of Naga, on January 3 and 4.

Usman left the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Sunday, December 30. – with reports from Sofia Tomacruz/Rappler.com